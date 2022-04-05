Texas Stars Sign UMass Goaltender Matt Murray
April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed goaltender Matt Murray to an amateur tryout agreement.
Murray, 24, joins the Stars after finishing his final season at the University of Massachusetts, where he led the Minutemen to the NCAA Tournament with a 21-12-2 record, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 36 appearances. In five seasons, he went 73-39-4 in 121 games and helped UMass win the 2020-21 National Championship.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally undrafted, but helped the Minutemen to two Hockey East titles, and holds the school's all-time record for wins (73) and shutouts (14).
