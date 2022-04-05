Griffins to Host Two Youth Hockey Camps this Summer

April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will conduct two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps again this summer, with week one being staged July 18-22 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, followed by a second week from Aug. 15-19 at Griff's IceHouse West in Holland. The camps enable kids from the greater Grand Rapids area convenient access to professional instruction from Griffins players and coaches.

Offered to kids ages 6-14, the camps will be instructed by Griffins assistant coach Matt Macdonald and right wing Dominik Shine. Appearances will also be made during each week by Grand Rapids assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble, as well as captain and longtime defenseman Brian Lashoff.

"We have taken great pride in providing kids and families with an affordable week's worth of hockey with valuable instruction, tons of fun and the best lunches anywhere," said Bob Kaser, vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "We are especially excited about returning to Holland for a second straight summer after a highly successful first-ever camp there last year."

The cost is $400 per child for the Grand Rapids camp, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch provided by popular local eateries such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A. The Holland camp is a shorter day (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), and its $350 cost for the week also includes a jersey, hat, and daily lunch. Locker rooms will be provided for both camps to allow kids to leave their equipment at the arena for the week.

For more information about the camp or to register your child, please click here for the Grand Rapids camp or here for the Holland camp. Call (616) 744-4585 ext. 3027 for more details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.