Miromanov, Silver Knights Power Past IceHogs

April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Henderson, NV - The Rockford IceHogs (30-25-4-1) fell 4-1 Monday night at Dollar Loan Center as Henderson defenseman Daniil Miromanov netted a hat trick in route to the Silver Knights (27-27-3-1) first ever win at Dollar Loan Center.

The Silver Knights took a 1-0 lead when Miromanov found the back of the net on the odd man rush and got it under the pad of Rockford goaltender Cale Morris at 6:04 in the period.

In the middle frame Henderson extended their lead 2-0 when forward Jermaine Loewen caught the puck as it took a bounce off the boards and buried it past Morris at 4:28. It was Loewen's first goal since Dec. 10, which came against Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

But IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin cut the Silver Knights lead in half when he forced a Henderson turnover and scored an unassisted goal at 13:57 in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Slavin now has two goals and three assists in his last three games.

Later in the period, Miromanov scored his second goal of the night when he got a great look from the right circle and fired off a shot to put the Silver Knights up 3-1 at 16:58 in the second period.

Miromanov then scored the loan goal in the third period to complete the hat trick at 8:23 when he rolled in from the right hand point and went top shelf to seal the 4-1 win for Henderson.

Rockford and Henderson will turn right around for the IceHogs fourth and final game of this road trip tomorrow, April 5 at 9:00 PM CT. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

