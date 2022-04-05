Proof of Vaccination Lifted for Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment today confirmed that with the change in provincial health guidelines, fans and employees will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to attend games and events at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

Mask mandates were lifted at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre on March 11th, 2022. Fans and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment will continue to follow all provincial health guidelines to ensure we are fostering a safe environment for fans and employees.

