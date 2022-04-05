Griffins Ink Dove-McFalls to ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed center Samuel Dove-McFalls (duhv-mihk-FALLS) to an amateur tryout.

Dove-McFalls was a fifth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the last four seasons at the University of New Brunswick. Dove-McFalls had 20 points (10-10-20), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating with New Brunswick this season. With the Reds, the 24-year-old amassed 55 points (25-30-55), 74 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating from 2018-22, excluding the canceled 2020-21 season. Dove-McFalls helped lead New Brunswick to an Atlantic USports title and a USports University Cup in 2018-19.

Prior to his time at New Brunswick, Dove-McFalls registered his best junior season in the QMJHL in 2017-18 when he totaled 73 points (22-51-73) in 64 games with Rimouski Oceanic. In the same campaign, the Montreal, Quebec, native was given the Guy Carbonneau Trophy, awarded to the QMJHL's best defensive forward. Dove-McFalls won a QMJHL title in 2016-17 during his fourth and final season with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The center bagged 182 points (64-118-182), 285 penalty minutes and a plus-60 rating in 276 contests in the QMJHL.

