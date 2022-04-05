Wolves' Leivo Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Josh Leivo has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game vs. Texas on Apr. 3.

Leivo will miss Chicago's game Wednesday (Apr. 6) vs. Texas.

