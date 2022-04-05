Monsters Sign Goaltender Evan Moyse to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed goaltender Evan Moyse to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In one appearance for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers this season, Moyse went 0-1-0 with a 5.06 GAA and .868 S%, added a record of 0-1-0 with a 6.00 GAA and .793 S% in one appearance for the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats, went 7-4-2 with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and .903 S% in 14 appearances for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, and went 2-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .899 S% in four appearances for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts.

A 6'2", 174 lb. left-catching native of Olmsted Falls, OH, Moyse, 25, posted a 1-2-0 record in three ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen and Wheeling spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22 with a 3.08 GAA and .894 S%. In 24 SPHL appearances for the Birmingham Bulls, Vermilion County, Knoxville, And Evansville spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Moyse went 10-10-2 with one shutout, a 3.16 GAA and .893 S%. Prior to his professional career, Moyse spent four NCAA seasons at Ohio State University from 2017-21, appearing in six total games during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, posting a record of 0-2-0 with a 4.13 GAA and .860 S%.

