Seattle Recalls Cale Fleury

The Kraken today announced that they have recalled Cale Fleury from Charlotte.

Fleury leads all Charlotte defensemen with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 58 games this season and is coming off of a stretch of five points in his last three games with the Checkers.

This marks the second NHL stint of the season for the 23-year-old, who logged two games with Seattle earlier in the campaign.

The Checkers return to action on Thursday for the first of a three-game set against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

