Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Michael Joyaux and Forward Nolan Walker

April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Michael Joyaux and forward Nolan Walker to one-year AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Joyaux, 25, recorded eight goals and 24 assists in 39 games with Western Michigan University (NCAA). Through four seasons, the Bloomingdale, Illinois native played in 120 games, collecting 67 points (16 goals, 51 assists). Prior to his NCAA career, Joyaux appeared in 237 career USHL games between the Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers and Youngstown Phantoms.

Walker, 23, skated in 37 games with St. Cloud State University (NCAA), registering 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). The Anchorage, Alaska native recorded 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) in 135 games through four seasons and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team in 2020-21.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

