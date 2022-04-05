Moose Recall Burgess and Boland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forwards Todd Burgess and Tyler Boland from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Todd Burgess

Forward

Born April 3, 1996 - Phoenix, Ariz.

Height 6.02 - Weight 179 - Shoots R

Burgess, 26, has recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) in 33 games with the Moose this season. The forward also has nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 games with Newfoundland. Prior to turning pro, Burgess accumulated 62 points (27G, 35A) in 127 NCAA games split between Minnesota State-Mankato and R.P.I.

Tyler Boland

Forward

Born Sept. 12, 1996 - St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Boland, 25, has recorded one assist in 12 games with Manitoba this season. The centre also tallied 20 points (10G, 10A) in 17 games with the Growlers. Before signing with the Moose, Boland racked up 16 points (6G, 10A) in 15 games this season with the University of New Brunswick. The St. John's, Nfld. product totalled 129 points (52G, 77A) in 105 games during his USports career.

The Moose clash with the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, April 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. ï»¿

