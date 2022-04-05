Belleville Sens Earn Three Points in as Many Games to Begin Road Trip

UTICA, NY - The Belleville Senators (31-25-4-0) slid to a record of 1-1-1-0 on their marathon weekend away. The club was put through their paces as the Senators were called on to play three games in as many days. After a 4-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack to begin their four-game road trip, Belleville hit a pair of setbacks against the Atlantic Division-leading Springfield Thunderbirds. Currently, the Senators sit in sixth place in the North Division, slightly trailing the Rochester Americans for the fifth and final playoff spot.

Results

Friday, Apr. 1 - Belleville - 4 at Hartford - 1

After Hartford opened the scoring 23 seconds into the contest, Belleville rattled off four unanswered en route to a 4-1 victory to improve their record to 5-0-0-0 all-time at XL Center. The Senators were led offensively on the night by Jake Lucchini, Mark Kastelic, Logan Shaw, and Lassi Thomson, who all notched multi-point games.

Saturday, Apr. 2 - Belleville - 3 at Springfield - 4

Despite falling in extra time, Belleville found a silver lining in netminder Michael McNiven who impressed in his first game action since being acquired by the organization, making 31 saves to help the Senators retain a point in the overtime decision.

Sunday, Apr. 3 - Belleville - 2 at Springfield - 3

After Springfield built an early 3-0 lead, Belleville brought the score to within one in the second period through a pair of power play tallies from Jake Lucchini and Egor Sokolov. However, that was as close as the Senators would come to the Thunderbirds as they held on to sweep the weekend series.

Fast Facts

Belleville has a record of 4-3-3 in their last ten.

The Senators have gone to extra time in nine of their previous 16 games.

Jake Lucchini led the team in scoring this weekend, collecting five points.

Recent Roster Movement

April 1, 2022 D Xavier Bernard Reassigned to Atlanta (ECHL)

On The Schedule

Wednesday, Apr. 6 - Belleville at Utica

Saturday, Apr. 8 - Belleville vs Utica (TICKETS)

Sunday, Apr. 9 - Belleville vs Rochester (TICKETS)

