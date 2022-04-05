Inaugural Season Ticket Memberships Now Available

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd team debuting in Fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken, announced today the sale of full-season memberships for general seating and club seating for its inaugural 2022-2023 season (36 games). Starting today fans will gain early access to a limited quantity of season ticket options during the exclusive ticket pre-sale window. Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public at a later date.

Steve Fraser, president of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena, commented, "It's amazing to reach milestones such as seeing season memberships going on sale because it means we're getting that much closer to kicking off our opening season and finally seeing our Firebirds hit the ice for the first time. Premium seats are nearly sold out and the demand for hockey season tickets is high, so don't miss your chance to see the Firebirds' home opening game and celebrate the grand opening of Acrisure Arena with the community this December."

In addition to giving access to all regular-season home AHL games and exclusive member-only events, select seat locations will also have Concert Access seating giving them the ability to purchase the best seats at Acrisure Arena for upcoming concerts and events. Other membership benefits include ticket and parking discounts, access to exclusive member-only events with the Coachella Valley Firebirds team, playoff priority access for all home Firebirds playoff games, exclusive branded-merchandise gifts, unused ticket redemption for future games, interest-free payment options, automatic membership renewal, discounts off face-value Firebirds season tickets, a dedicated service representative, and more.

Season ticket deposits are $100 per ticket for general season tickets and $250 per ticket for club season tickets with a limit of ten deposits per person. Payment plans will be offered at a later date. Visit CVFirebrids.com/Tickets to request more information and pricing.

