Kyle Criscuolo Heads East
April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Criscuolo made his third appearance with the Red Wings this season when he totaled 9:50 of ice time on April 3 at Ottawa. The 29-year-old has been featured on Detroit's roster six times this campaign and has competed in three games, earning his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo has skated in 12 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) with the Griffins from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career-high for the forward. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is tied for the season best by a Griffin. Criscuolo is tied for fifth on the roster with 32 points (12-20-32) in 49 outings.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Bakersfield Condors)
