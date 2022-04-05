IceHogs' Top Scorer Lukas Reichel Recalled to Chicago Blackhawks

April 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Reichel was Chicago's first round pick (17th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He ranks fifth among AHL rookies this season in goals (21) and points (49) through 49 contests with Rockford. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Jan. 13 vs. MTL and has played in five games with the club this year.

The IceHogs close their four-game Western road trip tonight, Monday, Apr. 4 against the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center at 9 p.m. CT.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in at home or on the road at AHLTV.com, IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Celebrate Stateline hockey history and our community frontline heroes on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6 p.m. against Tucson at BMO Harris Bank Center as the IceHogs become the historic Wagon Wheel Cardinals for an evening on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King. Bid on your favorite players' jersey after the contest with proceeds supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.