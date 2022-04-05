Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 10:30 a.m.

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this morning versus the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drops at 10:30 a.m. from the Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey enters today's game looking for the franchise's 3,000th win, and hoping to snap a four-game overall skid, and a seven-game winless streak on the road.

Hershey Bears (30-26-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Bridgeport Islanders (27-27-6-4, 7th Atlantic)

April 5, 2022 | 10:30 A.M. | Game #66 | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Jeremy Tufts (#78), Jim Curtin (#90)

Linespersons: Eric Ernst (#24), Nick Briganti (#58)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 10 a.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey's skid on the road extended to seven games with a 3-1 loss to Charlotte at the Bojangles' Coliseum last Saturday. On their third power play of the opening frame, the Checkers started the scoring at 19:20 of the first period. With Hershey caught in a line change, Charlotte raced in 2-on-1, and Scott Wilson took the shot himself, connecting from the right wing for his 23rd goal of the season. Hershey's Brett Leason tied the score at 1-1 early in the second period with a wrist shot from the right wing. Tied 1-1 in the third period, Charlotte's Zac Dalpe scored the decisive power play marker at 2:46. Cole Schwindt scored into an empty net at 18:22 to complete the 3-1 victory for the Checkers. The Islanders were last in action on Sunday, falling on home ice to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-3. Lehigh Valley posted three power play goals in the victory. The loss moved Bridgeport to a .500 points percentage with just eight games remaining. They sit in 7th place, trailing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (.523 points percentage, 11 games left) for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

BECK LIKES BRIDGEPORT:

Hershey forward Beck Malenstyn has played a pivotal role in each of Hershey's victories at Bridgeport this season. On Feb. 19, Malenstyn was the game's First Star, posting a goal and an assist and a team-best +2 rating in the 4-2 win over the Islanders. In Hershey's last visit to Bridgeport on Mar. 11, Malenstyn connected for the game-winning goal in the first period in a 2-1 win, and was once again named the game's First Star. The third-year Bear has tied his career-high of 16 points with 10 goals and six assists this season over 54 games. During his rookie campaign in 2018-19, Malenstyn also had 16 points (7g, 9a) in 74 games.

TOP OF THE MORNING:

With today's puck drop in Bridgeport coming at 10:30 a.m., Hershey plays its first morning game in over three years. The last time the Bears skated in an early morning contest, the Chocolate and White earned a 3-0 victory at Toronto on Apr. 4, 2019. Jayson Megna, Mike Sgarbossa, and Brian Pinho posted goals for Hershey, and current Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov recorded a 17-save shutout for the Bears. Today's game is Bridgeport's second early morning start this year. The Islanders beat the Phantoms 4-1 in a game that featured a 10:30 a.m. start time on Feb. 2.

SOLVING THE ROAD WOES IN BRIDGEPORT:

Hershey enters today's game winless in seven straight games on the road, going 0-5-1-1 in that stretch. Over the past 10 games, Hershey has the league's worst road record at just 1-6-2-1. However, Hershey's lone win in that stretch was a 2-1 victory at the Total Mortgage Arena over the Bridgeport Islanders on Mar. 11. Pheonix Copley stopped 27 shots to guide the Bears to a victory that evening. Hershey is a perfect 2-0-0-0 in Bridgeport this season, also scoring a 4-2 win on Feb. 19 thanks to a 42-save effort from Hunter Shepard.

BEARS BITES:

With his goal last Friday in Charlotte, Hershey defender Cody Franson is just one tally from 100 in his professional career...After today's game, Hershey's remaining schedule does not see them leave the state of Pennsylvania and the team has no overnight trips remaining...Bridgeport's Chris Terry has goals in three straight contests while teammate Austin Czarnik has collected points in three straight outings (2g, 3a). He has posted points in six of his past seven games...The Islanders have allowed 13 goals in their last two contests, losing both games...Hershey is allowing the fourth least shots per game at 26.83, while the Islanders allow the most shots per game in the AHL at 33.33.

