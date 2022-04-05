Silver Knights Win against IceHogs, 4-1

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Rockford IceHogs, 4-1, on Monday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Daniil Miromanov opened the scoring for Henderson, notching in a goal midway through the first frame. Jermaine Loewen brought the lead to two, scoring 4:28 into the second frame. Josiah Slavin put Rockford on the board midway through the second to bring them within one. Miromanov answered with his second of the night, ending the second frame 3-1. Miromanov earned the first hat trick at The Dollar Loan Center midway through the frame, furthering the lead 4-1. This was the first win the team has earned at their new home arena, The Dollar Loan Center.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Rockford IceHogs again tomorrow, April 5 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

