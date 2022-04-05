Hogs Look to Bounce Back in Series Finale with Silver Knights

Henderson, NV- The Rockford IceHogs look to bounce back after a 4-1 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights last night at the Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Central Time. Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season.

Slavin on a Streak

IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin has notched at least one point in every game of the West Coast road trip so far. Slavin, who is riding a three-game point streak, has two goals and three assists in his last three games. He was the lone goal-scorer in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Silver Knights.

Breaking in a New House

The IceHogs are just the second visiting team to play in the Silver Knights brand new arena, the Dollar Loan Center. The arena was an $84 million dollar project that is home to the Silver Knights, as well as the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League. The Silver Knights inaugural game in the arena was Saturday, April 2 against the Bakersfield Condors, before it was Rockford's turn to experience the arena on Monday and Tuesday.

Is Tonight Reichel's Night?

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 16 points in his last 16 games. Reichel, who notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's contest, comes into tonight with 49 points. He is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just two points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 21 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by three goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark. With just under a full month left of the regular season, Reichel is on pace to break both records by the end of the year.

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

After tonight's matchup the IceHogs return home to face the Tucson Roadrunners once again, this time at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. Tune into all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 30-25-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Henderson: 27-27-3-1 (7th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson: 5-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson: 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson: 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson:

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Silver Knights, All-Time

1-2-0-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Henderson: Manny Viveiros (2nd season with Silver Knights)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Henderson: Vegas Golden Knights

