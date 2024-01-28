Texas Stars Release Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce from Tryouts

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has released forwards Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce from their professional tryouts.

Both players made their AHL season debut during the Stars' two-game weekend series against Coachella Valley after signing Friday. Becker logged one shot on goal and six penalty minutes in two games. Pelton-Byce logged one shot on goal and two penalty minutes in two games.

Texas next hosts the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.

