Wolves Fall to Moose 2-1

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Rocco Grimaldi scored his team-leading 21st goal but it wasn't enough as the Chicago Wolves fell to the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Manitoba got second-period goals from Dean Stewart and Kyle Capobianco and strong goaltending by Thomas Milic to hand the Wolves their second consecutive defeat.

Despite being outshot 13-3 in the opening period, the Wolves took a 1-0 lead into the intermission on Grimaldi's goal. Late in the first, the veteran forward took a stretch pass from Cavan Fitzgerald, wheeled into the Manitoba zone and wired a wrist shot from the left dot that beat Thomas Milic to the glove side. Fitzgerald and Josh Melnick earned assists on the score.

The Moose turned things around in the second and took a 2-1 advantage on the goals by Stewart and Capobianco. From there, Milic out-dueled Wolves netminder Keith Kinkaid to secure the second win in a row for Manitoba.

Kinkaid (27 saves) suffered the loss while Milic's 18 saves held up for the win.

The Wolves fell to 15-18-3-2 on the season while Manitoba is now 14-23-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Cleveland to face the Monsters on Feb. 2 (6 p.m.).

