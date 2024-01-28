Checkers' Losing Streak Runs to Five with Loss in Providence

The Checkers' busy weekend ended in tough fashion as they fell to the Bruins 6-1.

After Providence built up a 2-0 lead with a pair in the middle frame, Wilmer Skoog converted a slick goal on a late power play to send the Checkers into the second intermission trailing by just a goal.

The Bruins stepped on the gas in the third, however, potting four unanswered tallies to leave the Checkers in the rear view. Charlotte finished the night with 27 shots on Providence netminder Brandon Bussi, but Skoog's was the only one to find the back of the net and the Checkers limped out of the busy weekend with their fifth consecutive loss.

NOTES

The Checkers have lost five games in a row - their longest such streak of the season ... The Checkers have scored a single goal in each of their last four games and have totaled six goals in their last five games ... The Checkers allowed a season-high six goals for the second straight night ... Skoog now has eight points (4g, 4a) in his last eight games ... Skoog's goal snapped a skid of 19 consecutive power plays without a goal over the last six games for Charlotte ... Checkers' opponents have had 13 power plays over the last two games and 25 man advantages over the last five games ... This was the first meeting between Charlotte and Providence this season ... This was the first time the Checkers lost each leg of a three-in-three series since February of 2022 ... Alexander True, Riley Bezeau, Ryan McAllister, Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Calle Sjalin and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

