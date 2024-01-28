Brazeau's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Blow Past Checkers
January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Justin Brazeau netted two goals as the Providence Bruins blew past the Charlotte Checkers 6-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Ian Mitchell posted a goal and two assists, while Mason Lohrei recorded three assists. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 27 shots to earn his 14th victory of the season.
How It Happened
1:28 into the second period, Fabian Lysell skated the puck towards the left point and fired a wrist shot that was knocked out of the air by Brazeau and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Lohrei was credited with a secondary assist.
While short-handed, the goaltender attempted to play the puck across the ice to a defender, before Trevor Kuntar intercepted the pass and directed it into a wide-open net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:51 remaining in the second period.
Nearing the end of the power play, Wilmer Skoog caught a pass just outside the right post, spun into position, and flipped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 2:19 to play in the second frame.
From the left point, Brett Harrison zipped a pass to Anthony Richard at the bottom of the right circle, who caught the puck and fired a wrist shot inside the near post for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:34 left in the third period. Mitchell received an assist as well.
Lohrei's wrist shot from the point was deflected into the back of the net by Brazeau above the crease, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 5:29 remaining in the third period. Mitchell was credited with a secondary assist.
Alec Regula scored on the empty net from his own goal line to make it 4-1 P-Bruins with 2:52 left in the third period.
Mitchell's backhand shot from the point snuck through traffic and into the back of the net with 1:35 to play in the third frame to give Providence a 5-1 lead. Lohrei and Georgii Merkulov received the assists.
Stats
Richard netted his team leading 18th goal of the season and has points in nine out of his last ten games with 15 in that span.
Brazeau recorded his first multi-goal game of the season. He is tied for second on the team with 16 goals.
Bussi stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, February 2 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
