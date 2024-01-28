Eagles Take Two Points In 4-3 Shootout Against Silver Knights

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, in the shootout at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday evening.

Colorado opened the scoring early in the 2nd period with a blue line slapshot from Cedric Pare.

Henderson responded quickly with a power play goal from Adam Cracknell, after a no-look backhand pass from Grigori Denisenko. Forward Mason Morelli also assisted on the play.

The Eagles took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal from Callahan Burke.

Late in the 2nd, the Silver Knights knotted it up on a tip-in goal by Tyler Benson. Defenseman Dysin Mayo rifled a pass to the front of the crease to find Benson, who flicked it into the back of the net. Grigori Denisensko picked up an assist as well.

Ivan Ivan scored in the 3rd period to put Colorado back up, 3-2.

Dysin Mayo recovered a loose puck off a rebound in front of the net and fired it past the keeper to bring Henderson back square at 3. Adam Cracknell and Matthew Wedman picked up assists on the goal.

This draw remained until the horn, sending it to overtime. Neither team found the net for overtime, sending it to a shootout.

Oskar Olausson and Callahan Burke both found the net in the shootout to seal the 4-3 victory for the Eagles.

