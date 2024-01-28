Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker from Springfield
January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from his conditioning assignment with its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Tucker, 23, has dressed in 15 games for the Blues this season, posting two points (one goal, one assist) and 22 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native collected six penalty minutes and a +2 rating in six games with the Thunderbirds. Tucker was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Springfield looks to continue its climb up the division ladder on Wednesday when they pay a visit to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. in Connecticut.
Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds hockey action throughout the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
