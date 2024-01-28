Canucks Edge Condors, 3-2

Tonight, the Bakersfield Condors (19-12-1, 42pts) faced the Abbotsford Canucks for the second time this week at Condors Town. Lane Pederson set the pace again tonight scoring the first goal assisted by Ben Gleason. We had an action packed first two periods with more fights than goals by the end of the second. Right before the end of the third Ben Gleason sent the Condors into overtime with the shot that tied the game back up at 2-2 assisted by Seth Griffith and Lane Pederson. In overtime, the Condors battled but suffered a loss to the Canucks 3-2.

Olivier Rodrigue was on his game tonight with 32 saves out of 35 shots. To end on a positive note tonight, Condors captain Brad Malone became the team's AHL franchise leader in games played with his 298th in a Condors sweater.

