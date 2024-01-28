Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison

Mackie Samoskevich is headed back to the Checkers, as the Panthers have assigned the rookie forward to Charlotte.

The 21-year-old ranks second on the Checkers with 26 points (11g, 15a) in 32 games this season and has appeared in seven games for the Panthers thus far.

Additionally, the Checkers have recalled Cam Morisson from the Florida Everblades. The 25-year-old has four points (1g, 3a) in 22 games for Charlotte this season and six points (5g, 1a) in eight ECHL games.

The Checkers are wrapping up their three-in-three weekend this afternoon with a visit to Providence.

