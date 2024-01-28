Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison
January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Mackie Samoskevich is headed back to the Checkers, as the Panthers have assigned the rookie forward to Charlotte.
The 21-year-old ranks second on the Checkers with 26 points (11g, 15a) in 32 games this season and has appeared in seven games for the Panthers thus far.
Additionally, the Checkers have recalled Cam Morisson from the Florida Everblades. The 25-year-old has four points (1g, 3a) in 22 games for Charlotte this season and six points (5g, 1a) in eight ECHL games.
The Checkers are wrapping up their three-in-three weekend this afternoon with a visit to Providence.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2024
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Cole Guttman and Louis Crevier Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur to Allen Americans - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier, Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Release Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce from Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Wyatt Newpower Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Downed by Roadrunners - AHL
- Griffins Mount Third-Period Comeback for Series Sweep of Belleville - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Top Stars to Wrap up Road Trip - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Bury Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Close Home Stand With 5-4 Win Over Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Bounce Back Against The Bakersfield Condors With A 3-2 Overtime Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Sweep of Henderson with 4-3 Shootout Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Edge Condors, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Take Two Points In 4-3 Shootout Against Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Recall Riedell, Add Andrusiak on PTO - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison
- Checkers' Skid Continues with 6-1 Loss to Thunderbirds
- Road Trip Starts with Tough 3-1 Loss in Springfield
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 26 vs. Springfield
- Checkers Assign Cam Morrison to Everblades