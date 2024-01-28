Wranglers Recall Riedell, Add Andrusiak on PTO
January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers have recalled forward Will Riedell from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).
The 27-year-old has two goals and seven points in 18 games with the Rush this season.
In seven games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, Riedell has three assists and has a plus-one rating.
Additionally, the Wranglers have added forward Zack Andrusiak on a PTO from the Cincinnati Cyclones.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.