Wranglers Recall Riedell, Add Andrusiak on PTO

January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers have recalled forward Will Riedell from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

The 27-year-old has two goals and seven points in 18 games with the Rush this season.

In seven games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, Riedell has three assists and has a plus-one rating.

Additionally, the Wranglers have added forward Zack Andrusiak on a PTO from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

