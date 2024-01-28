Bears Battle Back to Claim 4-3 OT Win over Marlies

(Hershey, PA) - Jimmy Huntington scored the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation and Joe Snively delivered the game-winner with less than two seconds left on the clock in sudden-death, and the Hershey Bears (34-7-0-2) battled back for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Marlies (17-14-6-1) on Sunday evening in front of a crowd of 10,159 at GIANT Center. Hershey has now won five straight games and extended its point streak to eight contests (6-0-0-2). Hershey improved to 14-0-0-0 at home this season when leading after two periods.

The Bears opened the scoring when Chase Priskie beat Dennis Hildeby at 19:27 of the first period with a sharp-angle shot from beneath the left circle. Henrik Rybinski and Riley Sutter assisted on the goal.

Toronto answered on the ensuing play with a goal from Logan Shaw, who beat Hunter Shepard at 19:44.

Priskie had a hand in Hershey's second goal at 5:05 of the second period, as the defenseman relayed a pass from Jake Massie across to Huntington, who one-timed his ninth of the season from the right circle past Hildeby to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

Toronto knotted the game at 10:02 of the third period with a power-play goal from Joseph Blandisi after the Marlies had kept the puck in the Hershey zone and Shepard had foiled a handful of chances with several scrambling saves.

Kieffer Bellows then put Toronto up 3-2 at 11:21 with a one-timer from the left circle that beat Shepard at the far post.

With Shepard pulled for an extra skater, the Bears were able to cycle the puck in the offensive zone - Mike Vecchione sent a cross-ice pass from the right side to Ivan Miroshnichenko at the left circle; Miroshnichenko's shot on net was deflected at the crease by Huntington for the tying score at 19:40. The goal marked Huntington's 100th career AHL point.

The Bears took the game in overtime when Priskie raced down an errant Toronto pass in the Hershey zone and muscled his way with the puck into the offensive zone, and was directed back into the slot, where Snively snapped a shot past Hildeby at the 4:58 mark to win it for Hershey with his ninth of the season. The assist for Priskie gave the defender his third point of the night, establishing a new personal season-high.

Shots finished 32-30 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 27-for-30 to secure his 17th victory of the season for Hershey, good for a tie for third among AHL netminders; Hildeby took the overtime loss for Toronto with a 28-for-32 effort. The Bears went 0-for-2 on the power play; the Marlies went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice at GIANT Center to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for Pennsylvania Lottery Night and Hometown Heroes Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance 18-and-over will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery, and the evening will include first responders-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening. Purchase tickets for the game.

