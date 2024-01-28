Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur to Allen Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Bennett MacArthur from the Syracuse Crunch to the Allen Americans of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released defenseman Cole Moberg from his PTO.

MacArthur, 22, played in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 12 games with the Americans tallying three goals and eight assists after being assigned on Dec. 14. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound forward additionally appeared in 12 games with the Solar Bears posting three points (1g, 2a). Last season, MacArthur played in four games for the Crunch and 53 games with the Solar Bears recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

MacArthur was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 1, 2022.

