Cole Guttman and Louis Crevier Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Cole Guttman and defenseman Louis Crevier to the Rockford IceHogs.

Guttman, 24, posted nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games with the IceHogs when he last skated with the team through October and November. His +5 rating still is still tied for the best mark amongst Rockford players. In 24 NHL games this season, Guttman has seven points (3G, 4A) in 24 games with the Blackhawks.

Crevier, 22, has registered five assists in 18 games with the IceHogs this season, and his +5 rating is tied with Guttman for the team lead. The 6-foot-8 defenseman tabbed three assists through his first 15 NHL contests with the Blackhawks this season.

The IceHogs play Tuesday against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

