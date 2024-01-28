Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears go for a fifth straight victory as they return to GIANT Center ice to host the Toronto Marlies for the only time this season.

Hershey Bears (33-7-0-2) vs. Toronto Marlies (17-14-5-1)

January 28, 2024 | 5 p.m. | Game 43 | GIANT Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (55), Jud Ritter (34)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hall of Fame Night - The Hershey Bears will induct their 2023 Hall Of Fame Class during a pre-game ceremony

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamorueux, and In-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a fourth straight win last night and extended the club's point streak to seven games (5-0-0-2) with a 3-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Ethen Frank struck for a pair of goals for Hershey, including adding the winner at 11:29 of the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock. Pierrick Dubé also scored for Hershey, adding his seventh power play goal of the season in the win. Clay Stevenson stopped 32 shots to earn the victory in net, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had a potential tying goal disallowed with 5.9 seconds left due to the puck being batted in with a high stick. The Marlies scored a 4-3 shootout win last night at Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms erased a 3-1 lead with two goals in the third period, but the Marlies rallied for the win as Logan Shaw scored the shootout deciding goal.

HALL OF FAME NIGHT:

Prior to tonight's game, the Bears will induct the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in an on-ice ceremony. Inductees include Tony Cassolato (player), Bruce Cline (player), Mark Lofthouse (player), and Don Scott (general). Fans are asked to be in their seats for the ceremony by 4:50 p.m.

FRANKLY HE'S ON FIRE:

Forward Ethen Frank potted a pair of goals last night to strike for his 19th and 20th tallies of the season. Frank enters tonight's contest with goals in his previous four outings, and in five of his past six games. He has four multi-goal games this season, and his 20 goals only trail teammate Pierrick Dubé (22 goals) for the AHL lead among active skaters. Frank is the first Bear to score at least 20 goals in back-to-back seasons since Riley Barber posted 20 goals in 2017-18 and then added 31 goals in the 2018-19 campaign. Frank has 34 points (20g, 14a) in 42 games this season for Hershey.

SIMPLY SGARBS:

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa had three assists last night, tying his single-game career-best. It marked the 10th time in his career he's dished out three assists in a game. Sgarbossa now has 41 points (7g, 34a) in 40 games this season, giving him seven seasons in his AHL tenure in which he's registered at least 40 points. He ranks fourth in the AHL in scoring, and Hershey is 25-1-0-2 when he records a point this season. His next assist will tie his career-best of 35 helpers, established during the 2018-19 campaign with the Bears.

MEETING UP WITH THE MARLIES:

Tonight marks Toronto's lone visit to GIANT Center this season. Hershey went 2-0-0-0 versus the Marlies last season, including scoring a 4-3 win at GIANT Center on Mar. 3, 2023. Hershey's Mason Morelli had two goals in that game, and Toronto-area native Mike Sgarbossa had a goal and an assist for Hershey. This year's rendition of the Marlies are led by new coach John Gruden, and they are paced offensively by former Lehigh Valley forward Kieffer Bellows who leads the club with 17 goals, and third-year pro Alex Steeves who is first on the team with 34 points.

BEARS BITES:

With an assist last night, Hershey forward Joe Snively has helpers in four straight games (6a)...The Bears have allowed two or less goals in five straight outings...After last night's victory, Hershey is 16-1-0-2 in one-goal games....The Chocolate and White are 6-2-0-0 in Sunday games this season...Jimmy Huntington needs two points for 100 in his AHL career.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 29, 1956 - The Bears defeated the Buffalo Bisons 12-4 at Hershey Sports Arena. Forward Gordon Wilson led the way with an eye-popping eight points (4g, 4a) to tie an American Hockey League record for the most points by a player in a game (later broken by Bisons skater Art Stratton's nine points against the Pittsburgh Hornets on March 17, 1963), and establishing a Bears record that stands to this day, and was later tied by one of today's Hall of Fame inductees, Mark Lofthouse, in a game against Rochester on Feb. 7, 1981.

