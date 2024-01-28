Wranglers Bury Barracuda

Back in the win column.

The Wranglers snapped their four-game skid with a 3-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena on Saturday night.

Ilya Solovyov notched a goal and an assist, while Brady Lyle and Jonathan Aspirot both scored on the powerplay for Calgary.

Dustin Wolf (17-7-1-4) made 31 saves between the pipes to register his 17th win of the season.

Calgary got on the board at the 2:28 mark of the first period when Solovyov fired a shot from the blueline that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net. 1-0.

The lead wouldn't last long though, as Jacob Peterson lit the lamp at 3:45 to tie the game for the Barracuda. 1-1.

San Jose added to their advantage at 8:34 when Thomas Bordeleau took a pass from Cole Cassels and one-timed a shot past Wolf to give the Barracuda the lead.

2-1 at the break.

The Barracuda got into penalty trouble in the second period and the Wranglers took advantage, scoring twice with the man-advantage.

On the powerplay at 2:54, Lyle walked to the top of the circle and sent a quick wrist-shot past San Jose netminder, Georgi Romanov to tie the game. 2-2.

Later, at the 9:49 mark, Aspirot took a pass from William Stromgren in the high slot and whipped a shot into the back of the net to give the Wranglers the lead.

3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers shut the door in the third period, killing off two penalties and limiting the Barracuda to just eight shots in the frame to preserve the victory.

