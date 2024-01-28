Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier, Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch

January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Max Crozier and forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Waltteri Merelä to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 23, has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists while averaging 14:30 time on ice. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Crozier leads Crunch rookie defensemen in goals (1), assists (6), points (7) and plus-minus (+6).

Chaffee, 26, appeared in three games with the Lightning this season and recorded the first goal and assist of his NHL career on January 25 vs. Arizona. Chaffee ranks tied for first in goals (11) among all Crunch skaters, while his 25 points rank fourth.

Merelä, 25, has seen action in 19 games with the Lighting during the 2023-24 season and recorded his first NHL goal on January 18 vs. Minnesota. The Ylojarvi, Finland native ranks eighth in scoring (6-10-16) among Crunch forwards in 23 games played.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.