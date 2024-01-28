Reign Downed by Roadrunners

January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







Three late goals got the (22-15-3-1) within one shot of tying the game, but they were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (25-13-1-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at the Tucson Convention Center.

Akil Thomas and Charles Hudon scored for the second straight game in a losing effort for Ontario, while Samuel Helenius netted two goals in a 30-second span during the third and Steven Santini posted his first multi-point effort of the season with a pair of assists.

Date: January 27, 2024

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 3 4 TUC 2 2 1 5

Shots PP ONT 33 1/2 TUC 29 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Josh Doan (TUC)

2. Milos Kelemen (TUC)

3. Cameron Hebig (TUC)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Aaron Dell

Next Game: Tuesday, January 30 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.