Reign Downed by Roadrunners
January 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
Three late goals got the (22-15-3-1) within one shot of tying the game, but they were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (25-13-1-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at the Tucson Convention Center.
Akil Thomas and Charles Hudon scored for the second straight game in a losing effort for Ontario, while Samuel Helenius netted two goals in a 30-second span during the third and Steven Santini posted his first multi-point effort of the season with a pair of assists.
Date: January 27, 2024
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 3 4 TUC 2 2 1 5
Shots PP ONT 33 1/2 TUC 29 0/1
Three Stars -
1. Josh Doan (TUC)
2. Milos Kelemen (TUC)
3. Cameron Hebig (TUC)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Aaron Dell
Next Game: Tuesday, January 30 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
