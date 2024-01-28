Eagles Complete Sweep of Henderson with 4-3 Shootout Victory

HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forward Cal Burke netted a goal and an assist and scored the deciding goal in a shootout, as the Eagles swept a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights with a 4-3 win on Saturday. Eagles forwards Ivan Ivan and Cedric Pare also lit the lamp for the Eagles. Goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced and denied two of the Silver Knights three shooters in the shootout to collect the win in net.

The first period would see each team earn one opportunity on the power play, with neither side able to take advantage. The Silver Knights would go on to outshoot Colorado 12-11 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado would strike in the second period, as Pare deflected a shot from the point past Silver Knights goalie Isaiah Saviile just 24 seconds into the middle frame, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge.

Henderson would capitalize on a power play just 1:04 later, as forward Adam Cracknel skated across the top of the crease before flipping a puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat on a man-advantage of their own, as Burke camped out in the low slot and tipped a shot from circle, lighting the lamp and giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 12:12 mark of the second stanza.

Once again, the Silver Knights would have an answer, as forward Tyler Benson streaked to the top of the crease on the rush and deflected a pass past Annunen. The goal was Benson's fifth of the season and tied the contest at 2-2 with 2:02 remaining in the period.

Still deadlocked 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would reclaim the lead with an Ivan wrister on the rush from the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 3-2 edge at the 5:24 mark of the period.

For a third time, Henderson would respond, as defenseman Dyson Mayo fired a shot from the blue line that would skip off an Eagles defender and into the back of the net, squaring the score at 3-3 with 5:19 left to play in the final frame.

The game would then move to a sudden-death overtime for a second-consecutive night. Colorado would generate several chances, outshooting the Silver Knights 3-1 in the extra session, but Saville would keep the Eagles at bay, forcing a shootout.

In the ensuing shootout, forward Oskar Olausson would light the lamp along with Burke, while Annunen shutdown attempts from Grigori Denisenko and Tyler Benson to help secure the win.

Colorado outshot Henderson by a final count of 48-24, as both teams finished 1-for-2 on the power play. Saville suffered the shootout loss in net, allowing three goals on 47 shots.

