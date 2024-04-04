Texas Stars Release Forward Mark Rassell from Professional Tryout

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club released forward Mark Rassell from his professional tryout.

Rassell, 27, scored four goals and had two penalty minutes with a -6 rating in 13 games for the Stars after signing his PTO on Feb. 18. The Calgary, Alberta native has compiled seven points (6-1=7) in 21 AHL games for Texas and Calgary this season. Rassell returns to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads where he had totaled 43 points (29-14=43) in 39 games.

Texas hosts Milwaukee Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

