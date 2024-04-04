Gulls Edge Barracuda 6-5 in Shootout

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls took down the San Jose Barracuda 6-5 in a shootout Wednesday night in San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 24-31-8-0.

Sam Colangelo scored his first AHL goal and earned his first assist to post a multi-point game in his professional debut.

Trevor Carrick netted his eighth goal and tacked on his 32nd assist to give him his second straight 40-point season, the fifth 40-point campaign of his AHL career. He leads Gulls defensemen in points.

Nathan Gaucher netted his 10th goal of the season, his fourth in his last seven games. His goal gives the Gulls five rookies with double-digit goals this season, a new club record. He also earned an assist for his second multi-point effort of the season.

Ben King scored his 15th goal of the season, giving him points in three straight games (2-3=5). He is now tied with Nikita Nesterenko for most goals by a Gulls rookie this season.

Pavol Regenda scored his 17th goal of the season, his fifth on the power play.

Judd Caulfield extended his point streak to three games (1-2=3) with two assists, his second multi-assist game of the season.

Chase De Leo extended his assist streak to six games with his 32nd helper of the season. He has nine assists (0-9=9) in that span.

Glenn Gawdin recorded his 30th assist of the season, marking the third time in his AHL career he has crossed the 30-assist mark.

Nick Wolff collected his second assist in as many games, establishing his first point streak as a Gull.

Sasha Pastujov extended his AHL career-long point streak to five games with his 10th helper of the season.

Andrew Agozzino added an assist, his team-leading 35th. He has points in three straight games (2-2=4).

Alex Stalock stopped 22 shots, including all three in the shootout, to earn his first victory since Oct. 13.

The San Diego Gulls begin a back-to-back with the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night at Pechanga Arena (6 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Alex Stalock

On earning the victory tonight:

It was great. To do it like that and have my whole family here is really special. The group played unbelievably, fought back, and fought back at the end of the game when they took the lead, and it was a ton of fun. Everybody had smiles on their faces after the game. It was good to see.

On how much fun it was to battle like this:

I think it was a little mix between fun and fatigue, but I kept the puck out and it was fortunate it didn't go in the net. You know, the only way to be playing the game still is having fun and tonight was one of those games. Obviously, it was a high scoring game, but I think as a fan, obviously maybe not as coach or front office staff, it's not a fun game to watch, but as a fan, that's fun hockey to watch.

On what it means to get this victory against his former team:

It's crazy. It's full circle, you know? The team you came in entered pro hockey with and it's a team you see towards the end of your career and the guy standing behind their bench, we were roommates, rookies together in the American League. He was an unbelievable teammate and unbelievable human. Now he's a head coach in the American League and to play against him at this stage of my career is pretty cool.

On the rest of this month for the group:

I think for us, it's mainly just have fun. Play hard, play to our system like we talk about, but at the end of the day, if you're playing hockey and you're not having fun, you're probably in the wrong profession. I think this group, tonight was obviously a good step for us to go into an off day tomorrow with a big win. Emotions are high, it was an emotional game, and to end up on top, you saw how excited the guys were.

Right wing Sam Colangelo

On how it felt to get out there for his first pro game:

It was great to get out there. The guys welcomed me in really well and made it easy for me. Playing with (Agozzino) and (Regenda) was very helpful, they have both been around, especially Aggy, been around a long time and played a lot of pro games, so just talking a lot and helping me through it. All the guys were great, so it was nice to get out there and even better to get the win.

On his first goal:

I was standing in front of the net trying to get a tip on the original shot. It bounced out on my stick, and I was in the slot, and I like to shoot the puck and I saw that little opening there and it was lucky enough to go in.

On the biggest difference he noticed between the AHL and college:

Obviously, the age difference is probably the first thing that comes to mind. I mean, my centerman tonight was 33. That is a little bit older than what I am used to playing with, so that is probably the biggest difference. Besides that, the other team was a bit stronger than college players, but like I said, my linemates did a really good job of making it easy for me.

On getting the win for Alex Stalock:

He kept us in it. Obviously, we went down twice in the third period by a goal, and he kept us in it. We fought back and got a couple goals there and then it goes to the shootout and if nothing gets by him then it is pretty easy to win. I don't know it was kind of a blur for me going into that pile, but just really happy to get the win.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's victory over San Jose:

Felt like growth for our group. There's moments in the season you think about a lot once the season is over, I think this will be one that feels a lot like growth for us. What I mean by that is you get down two times in the third period and then being composed enough to answer each time. It's a big deal, and then being able to get the job done in the shootout. There's so much great in the game and it made a great story by the end.

On Colangelo's first pro game and goal:

Made an impact right away with his skating. His size, his physicality, his shot, that was apparent from the beginning, and I thought that he picked up system play pretty quick. Yeah, he obviously made an impact.

On Alex Stalock:

We had this game circled on the calendar for him against his former club and I know he was at a higher level the last time he was here, but he was awesome. More than anything, the guys rallied around him and they love him so much, and the way that the guys played in front of him today was inspiring. For him to be able to come up with those saves at the end, it just honestly puts an exclamation point on the story.

On what's left to accomplish in the final nine games of the season:

I think that we're in a phase right now, like you mentioned, nine games, something like 18 days by the time we get to Friday. The games are going to be in rapid fire mode right now and I think that the mentality isn't get through it, it's use it, and so let's find ways that we can grow in each game for each individual and for us as a team. I think our target has to be to use these games as much as we can to keep growing and moving forward.

