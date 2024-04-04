Capitals Recall Shepard, Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been recalled from Hershey. Additionally, goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 28, has posted a record of 25-3-3 with Hershey this season, owning the league's best goals-against average (1.80) and save percentage (.927). Over his past four games, he's recorded three shutouts, owning a 4-0-0 record with a .25 goals-against average and a .990 save percentage. Shepard has five shutouts this season, ranking tied for third in the AHL.

With the Capitals this season, Shepard has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage in four games. He made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game's First Star in a 4-1 Washington win.

Bjorklund, 21, has appeared in 27 ECHL games with South Carolina this season, going 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. He earned his first professional shutout with a 36-save clean sheet on Feb. 2 at Atlanta.

The native of Calgary, Alberta was limited to one game with South Carolina last season due to an injury, and he posted his first professional win on April 15, 2023 versus Jacksonville.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they make their first-ever visit to the Hawkeye State for a two-game set with the Iowa Wild, beginning on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

