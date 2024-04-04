Bystedt's Big Debut Helps Cuda Earn Point at Gulls

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Diego, Ca. - In his AHL debut, Sharks 2022 first round pick Filip Bystedt notched a pair of goals and added an assist but the San Jose Barracuda (21-32-9-3) would fall 6-5 in a shootout on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena against the San Diego Gulls (24-31-8-0)

In the first, the Gulls put the first five shots on net, and managed to grab momentum early. On their seventh shot of the period, Nathan Gaucher (10) would make it goals in his last four as he tipped in a Nick Wolff point-pull at 9:09. After Gaucher was called for tripping, the Barracuda managed to tie the score as Kyle Rau (7) tipped in a Danil Gushchin shot from the blue line. After the Gulls took their lead back on a Ben King (15) goal at 16:23, Scott Sabourin (17) managed to tie the score with just nine seconds left in the period as he ripped in a sharp-angle shot past Alex Stalock.

In the second, despite going on the power play on three separate occasions, the Barracuda would fall behind again when Sam Colangelo (1), in his pro debut, sniped in a top-corner shot past Magnus Chrona from between the circles at 12:10. Down by a goal, the Cuda managed to tie it for the third time as Bystedt (1) blasted a one-timer from atop the right circle past Stalock on the short side at 18:10.

Tied at 3-3, Ethan Frisch would carry the puck down the left wing and center a pass for Bystedt who directed it in, giving the Barracuda its first lead at 8:31 of the third. A minute and 29 seconds later Trevor Carrick (8) tied it at 4-4, but a minute and 32 seconds after that Nathan Todd found Ethan Cardwell (21) sprinting to the back post and Cardwell shoveled it in to make it 5-4 Barracuda. After taking their second lead of the period, the Barracuda were called for back-to-back interference penalties, and on the second of the two minors, Pavol Regenda (17) managed to tie it at 5-5.

After no more goals were scored in the third, each team put three shots on net in overtime, but no goals were scored. In the shootout, the Barracuda would be turned aside on all three attempts and Ben King's round-two goal would turn out to be the winner as the Gulls claimed the 6-5 win.

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Thursday (7 p.m.) and are back at Tech CU on April 10 against the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.