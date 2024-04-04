San Diego Gulls to Host First Ever Emo Night Presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Saturday, April 6

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its first ever Emo Night presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Saturday, April 6 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

The night will honor emo music and culture, including a special emo-themed Gulls jersey the team will wear throughout the night. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive an Emo Night t-shirt.

The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 4-6 p.m. The tailgate will feature live emo music from the band Sega 90's, $8 Blue Line Blonde Ales, and much more. Sega 90's will also perform in-arena during intermissions and timeouts throughout the game. Special Emo night Gulls merchandise will also be available at merchandise stands throughout Pechanga Arena and online at SanDiegoGulls.com/Shop.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a player-worn jersey raffle and a special Emo Night-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's player-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction. A portion of the evening's proceeds will support the Youth of the Nation Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

