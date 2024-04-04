Condors Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs Berth With 40 Stops From Olivier Rodrigue

The Bakersfield Condors (36-25-4, 76pts) clinched a 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs berth with a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (37-23-5, 79pts) on Wednesday. The win moved the Condors three points back of fourth and final home ice spot in round one as well.

Olivier Rodrigue matched his season-high with 40 saves on 41 shots. Ben Gleason (10th) set a new career high for goals and had two points (1g-1a).

The Condors went 6-1-1 against Tucson this season and 23-6-4 in their last 33 games with the Roadrunners.

Bakersfield is one of only two Pacific Division teams to make the postseason in each of the last five years (Colorado).

