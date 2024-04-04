Kuzmin Recalled from Norfolk

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.

Dmitry Kuzmin

Defence

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in 15 contests for the Moose this season and posted three points (1G, 2A), including scoring his first AHL goal on March 10 in Iowa. The defenceman has also registered nine points (2G, 7A) in 24 ECHL games with Norfolk. The Kholstovo, Belarus native was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Moose return home for a contest against the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's the Autism Acceptance Game, in support of St.Amant Foundation.

