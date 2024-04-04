Reign Edge Silver Knights in Overtime, 5-4

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Samuel Fagemo scored twice in his return to the lineup, including the overtime winner, to give the Ontario Reign (37-21-3-4) their sixth straight victory by a 5-4 score over the Henderson Silver Knights (26-32-3-5) on Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.

With his two tallies that bookended Ontario's scoring, Fagemo leaped back into the AHL's top spot this season with 39 goals on the year. Reign captain TJ Tynan had assists on both of Fagemo's goals as part of a three-assist night which has him as the league's leader with 51 helpers. The win gave Ontario sole possession of second place in the AHL's Pacific Division with 81 points.

Date: April 3, 2024

Venue: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final ONT 2 1 1 1 5 HSK 2 0 2 0 4

Shots PP ONT 34 1/3 HSK 33 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Colton Young (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Jesper Vikman

Next Game: Saturday, April 6 vs. San Jose Barracuda | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.