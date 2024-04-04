Colorado Eagles Add Forward Chad Hillebrand
April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Chad Hillebrand to an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, in addition to a standard AHL contract for the 2024-25 campaign.
Hillebrand recently concluded his collegiate career at Western Michigan University, collecting seven goals and 19 assists in 36 games this season. In his four years with the Broncos, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound winger amassed 17 goals and 35 assists in 109 career NCAA contests.
Prior to signing at Western Michigan, the Park Ridge, Illinois native spent two seasons in the USHL, posting 24 goals and 22 assists with the Green Bay Gamblers and Central Illinois Flying Aces.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
