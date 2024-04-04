Chicago Wolves to Help Spotlight Importance of Organ Donation

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The mission of Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is a simple one: To save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation.

That vision aligns with the Chicago Wolves' commitment to helping those in the community, so that is why the Wolves are proud to partner with Gift of Hope and help showcase April as National Donate Life Month.

Gift of Hope will be on site during the Wolves' game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 13 at Allstate Arena to share with fans details on the importance of becoming an organ and tissue donor and how to join the donor registry.

Throughout April, Gift of Hope, along with hundreds of advocates, including hospitals, coroners, funeral directors, ambassadors and partners throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana are encouraging everyone to "Say Yes" to donation.

"The impact you can have by saying 'yes' to organ and tissue donation is undeniable," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "We're thrilled to partner with Gift of Hope to save and enhance as many lives as possible by growing the registry of eligible donors."

According to Gift of Hope, 95 percent of people support donation but fewer than 60 percent are registered organ and tissue donors. Currently, more than 5,000 people in Illinois and Indiana are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant and the goal during National Donate Life Month is to inspire 25,000 people in Illinois and northwest Indiana to join the donor registry.

A single person can save up to eight lives as an organ donor, heal more than 25 people in need of skin grafts, bone or tendon grafts or other donated tissue and help restore sight for two people.

Since 1986, Gift of Hope has worked with Illinois hospitals and families to help save the lives of more than 26,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands tissue transplant recipients.

"We are proud to partner with the Chicago Wolves for our Organ Donation Awareness Night to bring attention to the critical need for people to register as organ and tissue donors in Illinois and Indiana and to honor those who have saved and enhanced the lives of others by saying yes to donation," said Marion Shuck, Executive Vice President of Governmental Relations and External Affairs at Gift of Hope. "We thank the Chicago Wolves organization for their support in our mission to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation."

Fans attending the Wolves game on April 13 at Allstate Arena are encouraged to stop by the Gift of Hope table to learn more about becoming an organ donor. More information can also be found at giftofhope.org.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Saturday (2 p.m.).

