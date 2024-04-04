Penguins Sign Forward Logan Pietila

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Logan Pietila to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season. He will join the team immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

Pietila just wrapped up a five-year collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. This past season, Pietila posted career-highs in assists (16) and points (29) while co-captaining the Huskies to a CCHA Championship. His 13 goals and 29 points were both good for third on the team.

In 180 career games at Michigan Tech, the 24-year-old from Howell, Michigan recorded 45 goals and 53 assists for 98 points.

Before joining the Huskies, Pietila played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In two seasons with Dubuque, Pietila notched 55 points (18G-37A) in 119 games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Apr. 5, against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening faceoff between the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05. p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

