Admirals Sign Haider to ATO

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed goaltender Ethan Haider to an amateur try-out (ATO) contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and then to an American Hockey League deal for 2024-25.

Haider recently wrapped up his senior season at the University of Connecticut where he collected a 7-11-2 record in 21 games to go along with a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He also spent three seasons at Clarkson, accumulating a 36-31-15 record along with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage and six shutouts. In 2020-21 he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year after allowing just 32 goals in 16 games, a 2.00 GAA, and a .921 save percentage.

The Predators 5th Round Pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Haider was the North American Hockey League's Rookie of the Year for the Midwest Division in 2019 when he went 19-13-2 on the season with a 2.35 GAA and a .926 save % for the Minnesota Magicians.

Haider and the Admirals head down to Texas for a pair of games this weekend, beginning Saturday night at 7 pm against the Stars. Their next home game is on Friday, April 12th when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

