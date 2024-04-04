Abbotsford Canucks to Recognize Local Heroes on BCLC Community Heroes Night

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Vancouver, B.C. - With the team's regular season home schedule coming to a close and a playoff spot secured, the Abbotsford Canucks are taking the opportunity to recognize individuals who make a difference in their community. Today, the Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce further details regarding BCLC Community Heroes Night on Saturday, April 6th as the team hosts the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

BCLC Community Heroes Night is dedicated to those individuals who positively impact the lives of others, and whose actions further contribute to the betterment of our community. The Canucks take pride in celebrating these local heroes.

"Community heroes are among those who represent the best of our society, especially here in the Fraser Valley," said Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. "These individuals don't seek recognition or accolades for the duties and services they perform, but we wish to take this night, along with our fans, to thank them for all they do for the City of Abbotsford and Fraser Valley as a whole."

There will be a ceremonial puck drop featuring members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS).

The Abbotsford Centre concourse will be filled with activations throughout the game. Fans can find APD and AFRS in Sections 115 and 111, respectively. Section 101 will feature a photo booth with Superheroes such as Spiderman, Batman, Wolverine, and Wonder Woman, as well as an airbrush tattoo station. There will be mascots from APD, AFRS, and BC Ambulance Service in attendance as well.

Section 106 will see BC Ambulance Service hosting an information booth, Section 112 will host Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, and Sections 113 and 114 will see BCLC PlayNow hold an activation.

The Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation will have an information booth set up in the Community Corner located at Section 116.

Be sure to join Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, Abbotsford Police Department, their families and supporters for the inaugural BATTLE OF THE BADGES CHARITY HOCKEY GAME on April 11, as the two teams face off at the Abbotsford Centre! Doors open at 5:00pm, puck drop is at 6:00pm. From each ticket purchased, $7 will go towards the Abbotsford Police Foundation and the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Society!

Click HERE to buy tickets to support the Abbotsford Police Department and click HERE to buy tickets to support the Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Services. Tickets purchased prior to April 6 will also include a ticket to the Abbotsford Canucks' BCLC Community Heroes Night, when the team takes on the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Second Half Community and Fan Engagement Nights:

April 6 BCLC Community Heroes Night vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

April 19 Fan Appreciation Weekend vs Calgary Wranglers

