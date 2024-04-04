Moose Fall to Canucks, 5-2

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (29-33-2-1) rematched with the Pacific Division's Abbotsford Canucks (36-24-4-2) on Wednesday evening at Abbotsford Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 loss against Abbotsford on Tuesday evening.

Abbotsford opened the scoring 4:26 into the contest with a shorthanded goal from Sheldon Dries. The puck hopped over the stick of a Moose skater and Dries took off down the ice. The forward made a quick deke and slid the puck past the outstretched pad of Collin Delia. The Canucks added to their lead with a goal from Tristen Nielsen at the 13:34 mark of the frame. The forward one-timed a pass from Elias Pettersson past Delia. Manitoba cut into the lead with a late tally from Tyrel Bauer after Delia had made a massive stop at the other end of the ice. Daniel Torgersson swung a shot on net that deflected around the boards. Bauer activated from the point and fired the shot on goal, where it took a friendly bounce past Zach Sawchenko. Manitoba ended the first down by a score of 2-1 and was outshot 10-8. Delia ended the frame with eight stops, while Sawchenko posted seven of his own.

Abbotsford reclaimed their two-goal lead with a power play tally from Dries 1:39 into the frame. Aatu Raty took possession at the point and fired a shot on goal. Dries was in front and deflected the puck into the back of the net. Manitoba drew within one off the stick of Jeffrey Viel. Jeff Malott got behind a Canucks skater and was tripped into Sawchenko. With the netminder out of position, Viel followed up and found the back of the net before the net was knocked off its moorings. Abbotsford retook its two-goal lead 29 seconds later. Chase Wouters squeezed off the wall and found Raty with a pass on the counterattack. He went on to beat Delia upstairs with a shot off the wing. Manitoba was outshot 13-10 by Abbotsford in the second stanza and trailed 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Abbotsford added some insurance with just over four minutes to go with a goal from Linus Karlsson. John Stevens took advantage of a Moose line change and broke in on an odd-man rush. The forward sauced the puck over a sprawling Manitoba skater and Karlsson batted it out of the air past Delia. The goal was the lone scoring play of the final frame. Manitoba outshot Abbotsford 9-4 in the third period, but fell by a score of 5-2. Delia took the loss and finished the game with 19 stops, while Sawchenko claimed the home victory on the back of 24 saves.

Statbook

Jeff Malott has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Dominic Toninato has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Jeffrey Viel's 15th goal ties his career-high

Tyrel Bauer's second goal ties his career-high

What's Next?

The Moose return home to take on the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's Manitoba's Autism Acceptance game, in support of St.Amant Foundation.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

