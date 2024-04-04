Bakersfield Overcomes 41 Shot Effort from Tucson

April 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Maksymilian Szuber versus Bakersfield Condors' Olivier Rodrigue

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bakersfield Condors) Tucson Roadrunners' Maksymilian Szuber versus Bakersfield Condors' Olivier Rodrigue(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Bakersfield Condors)

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The two words of the night are fights and shots as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors despite having 41 shots on goal and dropping to 37-23-3-2 on the year from the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Just 2:18 into the game Bakersfield would break the 0-0 tie and score their first goal of the evening. The Roadrunners had not yet recorded a shot on goal by the time the Condors added a second goal and took the 2-0 lead. Just before the second Condors goal, Hunter Drew would drop the gloves and swing the momentum in Tucson's favor. Following the Drew tilt, the Roadrunners would record eight shots on goal before the Condors would get another attempt. It was unsuccessful, however, as the Condors would take the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Bakersfield would score in the second, similarly to the first period, within the first four and a half minutes. With a 3-0 deficit in front of them the Roadrunners would respond at the 16:56 mark of the second. It would be Max Szuber on the odd-man rush burying a shot to cut the Condors lead to two. Szuber, who scored his sixth goal of the year, was assisted by Colin Theisen and Nathan Smith. It was assist number nine for Theisen and 19 for Smith. Tucson would outshoot the Condors 19-11 in the frame and 41-34 in the contest.

The final frame was a back-and-forth battle for the first 17:04 before Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta, would be pulled in the comeback attempt for an extra-attacker. Bakersfield would add an empty-net goal to take the 4-1 lead. Villalta would end the night with 30 saves. Ben McCartney would drop the gloves late, and similarly to Drew's first period tilt, swing the momentum to Tucson but the Roadrunners would fall by a final score of 4-1.

"We had some missed opportunities, there is no doubt. We had some time that we started to fight back and take over the shot count, but I didn't think we got enough shots through on the power-play. We've got to move the puck quicker and simplify. We have some details that we need to iron out and be good at from here on out. Anchor our thoughts to details," said Steve Potvin following Tucson's 4-1 loss to Bakersfield on Wednesday evening.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.