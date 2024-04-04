Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In nine appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and added 24-34-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 54 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 24 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and contributed 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 220 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (25), and game-winning goals (14). Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

